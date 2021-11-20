ATLANTA (CBS46) — An all-clear signal was given hours after police say false reports of an active shooter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to tweets from the airport Saturday afternoon.
Just after 1:30 p.m., multiple people took to social media saying there was a possible shooter inside the airport.
At 2:10 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department released the following information to CBS46:
"It appears there was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint at HJI Airport. No injuries have been reported and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further updates to provide, at this time."
At 2:28 p.m., the airport sent a follow-up tweet on the situation, once again confirming an accidental discharge of a weapon at a security screening area.
At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidently discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021
Several videos surfaced online of some people running and some people laying on the ground, not knowing what was going on. Other videos showed numerous people being taken out onto the tarmac at the airport for safety reasons.
At 1:48 p.m., the Atlanta flight delays Twitter account run by the FAA tweeted that there was a ground stop for some arriving flights to ATL.
Due to OTHER / SECURITY traffic mgmt prgrm causing ground stop for some arriving flights. #ATL— ATL Flight Delays (@FlyFAA_ATL) November 20, 2021
A short time later, at 2:11 p.m., those delays were lifted.
Prior Traffic Management Program delays have been lifted. #ATL— ATL Flight Delays (@FlyFAA_ATL) November 20, 2021
Finally, at 3:24 p.m., an "all clear" alert was given.
Here are some of the videos that were posted from people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
*Warning: Some foul and/or explicit language can be heard in some of these videos.
Crazy scenes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport 😱According to ATL Airport, “There is not an active shooter. there was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing” pic.twitter.com/JLLSS6hSlH— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) November 20, 2021
#BREAKING Active shooter reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. Praying everybody is okay 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RViaZbX8AX— ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) November 20, 2021
People are on runway. We are still on lockdown #Atlanta #Hartsfield pic.twitter.com/D7ZSxY4SLC— Nick M. (@nickmaou) November 20, 2021
CBS46 meteorologist Fred Campagna said he had family in the T terminal as the situation was unfolding.
I have family leaving from T terminal when this happened and our son is coming in later today. Chaotic situation, and hopefully they can restore order soon on a busy weekend. https://t.co/KHs7HgfpwJ— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) November 20, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for live updates throughout the afternoon.
