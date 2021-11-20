ATL Airport

ATLANTA (CBS46) — An all-clear signal was given hours after police say false reports of an active shooter at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to tweets from the airport Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., multiple people took to social media saying there was a possible shooter inside the airport.

At 2:10 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department released the following information to CBS46:

"It appears there was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint at HJI Airport. No injuries have been reported and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further updates to provide, at this time."

At 2:28 p.m., the airport sent a follow-up tweet on the situation, once again confirming an accidental discharge of a weapon at a security screening area.

Several videos surfaced online of some people running and some people laying on the ground, not knowing what was going on. Other videos showed numerous people being taken out onto the tarmac at the airport for safety reasons.

At 1:48 p.m., the Atlanta flight delays Twitter account run by the FAA tweeted that there was a ground stop for some arriving flights to ATL.

A short time later, at 2:11 p.m., those delays were lifted.

Finally, at 3:24 p.m., an "all clear" alert was given. 

ALL CLEAR

Here are some of the videos that were posted from people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. 

*Warning: Some foul and/or explicit language can be heard in some of these videos.

CBS46 meteorologist Fred Campagna said he had family in the T terminal as the situation was unfolding.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for live updates throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.