Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Friday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is hoping to raise awareness about the issue.
An estimated 71 percent of the victims of human trafficking came to the U.S. on an airplane.
With that in mind, Delta and the city of Atlanta felt like they really needed to tackle this problem head-on.
At midnight, the new canopy at the north terminal at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport turned bright blue.
The city says that symbolizes its commitment to stamping out sexual exploitation and other forms of human trafficking.
The airline has also created a video that passengers can watch on Delta's in-flight entertainment system.
The video shows passengers how they can help if they suspect someone on their flight is a victim of human trafficking.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will join Delta executives and survivors of human trafficking for the company's third annual awareness event.
This year, in particular, is important because the Super Bowl is expected to attract all sorts of people to our city including, unfortunately, human traffickers.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
