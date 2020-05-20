ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Inside a food court at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport social distancing is probably the easiest thing to do.
“Right now that's the easiest thing to do,” said Terry Harps, president of Global Concessions. “Right now the goal is to stay six to 10 feet apart, and you could be 50 feet apart right now with passenger levels.”
The normal frantic chaos of the lunch hour rush is now replaced with an unsettling calm.
And the occasional airline worker who orders orange chicken from Leeann Chin.
“It's a ghost town in here,” said Candice Rendon, assistant manager for Leeann Chin.
As more people fly, foot traffic hasn't increased at the airport's shops and restaurants.
Rendon said employees used to work elbow to elbow to feed hungry customers, going through nearly 320 lbs. of chicken a day.
Now, they’re lucky to go through 80 lbs., she said.
“We went from maybe having like 7 people in the back kitchen to maybe like 5 people in the front, to down to a manager and a cook because it's that slow,” she said.
Harps owns 20 restaurants inside the airport, including Leeann Chin's.
He’s temporarily shuttered all, except two.
“We've been here since 1991, and we've never missed a payroll,” he said.
Even during 9/11 and the 2008 recession Harps said he never had layoffs.
Since the pandemic the $10,000 Leeann Chin’s averaged daily in revenue now hovers around $1,400.
And he's dropped from 500 employees to 20.
“It's very difficult to do because you're not impacting that just that person, you're impacting that whole family unit,” Harps said.
The lull has given him time to prepare for the future.
Right before the pandemic struck, Global Concessions, did a major overhaul on the food court – installing food order kiosks which Harp said is part of the wave of contactless technology on the horizon.
The kiosks allow passengers to order from any restaurants in the food court without waiting in line, pay and pickup directly from the restaurant.
“The other thing I think we'll see is a drastically reduced use of cash,” he said.
As customer confidence picks up Harp said staff will incorporate more social distancing guidelines.
“As people come back, we'll start taking out tables to help reinforce the need to safe distance,” he said.
In an email to CBS46, airport director of communications Elise Durham said at the beginning of the pandemic, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed legislation to assist the concessionaires. For more on the legislation, click here.
