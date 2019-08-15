ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fifty-three-year-old Devin Dickerson was reported missing nearly a month ago on July 17th.
Atlanta Police say Mr. Dickerson has not been seen since leaving the airport at the end of his shift.
His last known address was a residence located on Sullivan Road in College Park. His mother believes he may have moved to unknown address.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
