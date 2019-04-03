ATLANTA (CBS46) – While medical marijuana and some other bills made it through the legislature on Tuesday, the 40th and final day of the 2019 legislative session; other controversial bills didn’t make it out of the Legislature this year.
Senate Bill 131, known as the Airport Takeover Bill, was one of those bills. It did not come up in conference committee on Tuesday. Lawmakers could not agree on the measure that would form a state-run board to manage Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport. The City of Atlanta will remain in control.
The legislature also failed to push through bills that would have given a tax break on jet fuel to airlines along with a plan to add fees to ride-sharing services. Other bills that failed to make it through both chambers of the legislature included: rules for scooters, rules for surprise billing at hospitals, and rules dealing with home schooled students and which extracurricular and other school activities they can take part in.
The Legislature also failed to ratify three amendments to the United States Constitution. The Senate failed to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, which wasn’t passed by enough states to become a part of the Constitution.
However, the Legislature also failed to ratify the 21st Amendment and the 24th Amendment. The 21st Amendment was ratified by enough states to add to the Constitution on December 5, 1933. That amendment repealed the 18th Amendment, also known as prohibition. The 24th Amendment ended the practice of poll taxes which were used primarily by Southern states to disenfranchise African-American voters before and during the Civil Rights movement. It was ratified on January 23, 1964.
