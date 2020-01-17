Moving sidewalk at airport Atlanta

(GERMANY OUT) Illuminated art installation ?Flight Paths? by Chicago-area artist Steven Waldeck in an underground tunnel at Hartsfield?Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo by Dünzl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

 ullstein bild

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Whether you're traveling for the holidays, vacation or work, chances are you've flown through some of the country's most popular airports and grabbed a bite to eat.

Although most would argue that prices are steep, there is a bright side to some airport eats. According to a recent study, a long layover or flight delay in the right airport might afford you a chance to partake in some of the country's best airport dining.

But I bet you won't guess which airports have the best offerings, or will you? Find out by clicking through the top 10 gallery below (hint: they're in order from best to "worst" and CBS46 is peachy keen on one in particular.)

Ranking: The best & worst airports for food in the U.S.

1 of 10

To find out where 40 other airports landed on the list, click here.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.