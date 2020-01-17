(GERMANY OUT) Illuminated art installation ?Flight Paths? by Chicago-area artist Steven Waldeck in an underground tunnel at Hartsfield?Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo by Dünzl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Whether you're traveling for the holidays, vacation or work, chances are you've flown through some of the country's most popular airports and grabbed a bite to eat.
Although most would argue that prices are steep, there is a bright side to some airport eats. According to a recent study, a long layover or flight delay in the right airport might afford you a chance to partake in some of the country's best airport dining.
But I bet you won't guess which airports have the best offerings, or will you? Find out by clicking through the top 10 gallery below (hint: they're in order from best to "worst" and CBS46 is peachy keen on one in particular.)
DENVER - NOVEMBER 22: Passengers move through a main security checkpoint at the Denver International Airport on November 22, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. The TSA is bracing for heavy traffic the day before Thanksgiving, as two separate internet campaigns are promoting a "National Opt-Out Day" protest during which travelers are urged to "opt out" of the new body scanners because of concerns over privacy and possible exposure to radiation. Those passengers who refuse the scans must instead undergo an enhanced pat down by TSA agents, which could further slow down security lines on the busiest air travel day of the year. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX - DECEMEBER 6: Passengers waiting to speak with ticket agents at American Airlines line the length of Terminal D at DFW International Airport December 6, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. More than 330 departures were canceled due to inclement weather. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 28, 2014: An aerial view of the Southwest Airlines gates as seen from the window of a departing plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 13: A view of the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport on March 13, 2015 in San Francisco, California. According to a passenger survery conducted by SkyTrax, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) was been named the best airport in North America for customer service. SkyTrax collected over 13 million questionnaires at 550 airports around the world. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Derek Davis/Staff photographer: Visitors arrive and depart the main terminal at Portland International Jetport, Wednesday, July 25, 2007. airport (Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)
Commuters use the escalators at the L'Enfant Plaza station in Washington, DC, on May 24, 2016. Paul Wiedefeld, who used to run the Baltimore-Washington international airport, took over as Metrorail's new general manager in November 2015, assuming what was probably the least wanted job in the city at a really tense time. Wiedefeld has since presented a long-term maintenance plan to improve the system. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
01 October 2010: A Boeing Company 737-924 extended range jet bearing United Airlines livery and the Continental Airlines logo is seen following the inaugural flight for United Continental Holdings Inc. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday October 1, 2010 in Houston, Texas. United parent UAL Corporation and Continental completed their $3.47 billion all-stock merger, forming the world?s largest carrier. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
To find out where 40 other airports landed on the list, click here.
