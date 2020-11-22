Millions of Americans are getting ready to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The number of travelers is down by nearly half compared to previous years, according to AAA, because of the pandemic.
At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers agreed that this year the airport hasn't been that busy.
"We understand the nature of what we're dealing with as far as coronavirus," Iree Noble, who was traveling, said. "Everybody has their masks on, there's not as many people."
Airports like Hartsfield-Jackson, have made efforts to keep travelers safe.
Those efforts include masks for those who need one, plexiglass partitions and hand sanitizing stations.
Noble told CBS46 the changes are worth it, to safely celebrate the holidays.
"Being around loved ones and making the most of what's going on and the gratitude of it," she said. "Like we're still able to connect and I'm able to get on a flight because at one point they shut everything down."
