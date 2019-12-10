ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The state's largest newspaper is going toe-to-toe with a major Hollywood studio over how a new film portrays one of its late reporters.
The movie is called ‘Richard Jewell’ and it focuses on the life of the falsely-accused Olympic Park bombing suspect who was exonerated.
The movie promises the world will know his name and the truth but the new Clint Eastwood-directed film based on Richard Jewell, the man falsely accused in the Olympic park bombing, is coming under fire from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
The paper is taking issue with how it portrays reporter Kathy Scruggs, who broke the story that the FBI was investigating Jewell.
The newspaper's headline reading: “Cox, AJC seek ‘Richard Jewell’ disclaimer in letter to Clint Eastwood.”
In a letter to the filmmakers obtained by CBS46, the AJC calls Scruggs an experienced reporter whose methodology was professional and appropriate.
“The AJC’s reporter is reduced to a sex-trading object in the film,” the AJC posted online. “Such a portrayal makes it appear that the AJC sexually exploited its staff and/or that it facilitated or condoned offering sexual gratification to sources in exchange for stories. That is entirely false and malicious and it is extremely defamatory and damaging.”
The paper, calling for a statement admitting the film used artistic license and dramatized events, adding "we further demand that you add a prominent disclaimer to the film."
But Warner Brothers doesn't appear ready to back down. In a statement to CBS News, the company said "the film is based on a wide range of highly credible source material. There is no disputing that Richard Jewell was an innocent man whose reputation and life were shredded by a miscarriage of justice."
"It is unfortunate and the ultimate irony that the Atlanta Journal Constitution, having been a part of the rush to judgment of Richard Jewell, is now trying to malign our filmmakers and cast. 'Richard Jewell' focuses on the real victim, seeks to tell his story, confirm his innocence and restore his name."
"The AJC's claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend against them."...adding the film does have a disclaimer at the end which reads: "the film is based on actual historical events. Dialogue and certain events and characters contained in the film were created for the purposes of dramatization."
Several reporters have taken to social media to express their concerns with the portrayal calling it a trope or a stereotype.
The film hits theaters Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.