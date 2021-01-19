After a year away due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the AJC Peachtree Road Race will return on Fourth of July weekend of 2021 for their 52nd annual event.
The annual race is planned for Saturday, July 3 and Sunday July 4, and registration opens on March 15 and will remain open until at least May 1.
“This year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race may not be the world’s largest 10K. Our top priority is for the Peachtree to be the world’s safest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, the race director and Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club.
“As planning continues, we will remain in constant communication with our medical team and the city of Atlanta to ensure all in attendance feel confident that their 4th of July celebration was both memorable and responsible," he added.
The Club has commissioned a COVID-19 task force lead by AJC Peachtree Road Race Co-Medical Director, Dr. Jonathan Kim. According to the press release, they will regularly meet to assess the current conditions and adjust event mitigation efforts accordingly.
Current mitigation efforts include the extended race time and limited field, strictly enforcing face coverings for all in attendance when not running or walking; hydration stations along the course will be self-serve and post-race gatherings in Piedmont Park like the Atlanta Track Club Member Party will be suspended at this time.
