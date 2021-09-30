ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man from Alabama with over 30 misdemeanor and traffic convictions has been sentenced to one year and five months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, for pretending to be a federal officer during a traffic stop in Georgia.
Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine says 49-year-old Jay Diamond flashed a fake badge with the words "Senior Federal Air Marshal" when he was pulled over for driving 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on Aug. 23, 2018, in Troup County.
When he was asked for his actual law enforcement credentials, he claimed he left them at home.
Diamond also said he received the badge from former President Jimmy Carter and showed the trooper a photograph of himself with President Carter.
After he was arrested, he admitted that he had been overzealous in calling himself an air marshal and "should have just taken the ticket."
He was convicted by a federal jury on May 27 and was recently sentenced on two counts of false impersonation.
