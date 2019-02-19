LINDEN, Ala. (CBS46) – The editor of a small community newspaper in west Alabama is under fire after he published a Valentine’s Day editorial entitled, “Klan needs to ride again.”
The editorial specifically targeted Democrats and other like-minded politicians saying, “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama. They do not understand how to eliminate expenses when money is needed in other areas. This socialist-communist ideology sounds good to the ignorant, the uneducated, and the simple-minded people.”
Chip Brownlee of the Auburn Plainsman was the first to post images of the editorial Monday.
Check the date. A paper published this in 2019. Wow. pic.twitter.com/jmVSTO61lX— Chip Brownlee (@ByChipBrownlee) February 18, 2019
The editorial made other claims about slaves, Democrats, foreign wars and ended saying the “Klan would be welcome to raid the gated communities up there (North). They call them compounds now. Truly, they are the ruling class.”
In comments to the Montgomery Advertiser, Sutton didn’t back down from the editorial saying, “If we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out D.C., we’d all been better off.” When the Advertiser asked Sutton to elaborate what he meant, he suggested lynching.
Alabama Senator Doug Jones responded on Twitter saying, “OMG! What rock did this guy crawl out from under? This editorial is absolutely disgusting & he should resign – NOW!”
OMG! What rock did this guy crawl out from under? This editorial is absolutely disgusting & he should resign -NOW! I have seen what happens when we stand by while people-especially those with influence- publish racist, hateful views. Words matter. Actions matter. Resign now! https://t.co/V1V1vxDBKH— Doug Jones (@DougJones) February 19, 2019
According to AL.com and ALReporter.com, Sutton has a history of inflammatory rhetoric against Democrats, women, and other groups as well.
