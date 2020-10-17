Georgia vs Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 17: Najee Harris #22 of the Alabama Crimson Tide blocks during a run in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 17, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by UA Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

 Collegiate Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (CBS46) Georgia and Alabama lit up the skies in a battle of unbeaten teams in the SEC.

Here is a live blog of tonight's game!

FINAL: Alabama 41 Georgia 24

9:32 Mac Jones throws a 13 yard pass to DeVonta Smith to extend Alabama's lead to 41-24. That capped a 10 play, 45 yard drive that's nearly taken the starch out of UGA's defense. Alabama 41 UGA 24

END OF 3: Alabama 34 Georgia 24

0:51 Najee Harris runs for a two yard touchdown to give Alabama a two-possession lead, 34-24 over UGA. Alabama 34 UGA 24

4:00 Mac Jones tosses a 90 yard TD to Jaylen Waddle as the Crimson Tide take a 27-24 lead over UGA. Alabama 27 UGA 24

HALFTIME: UGA 24 Alabama 20

0:00 Will Reichard kicks a 52 yard field goal to end the half.

0:23 Stetson Bennett throws a five yard TD pass to Jermaine Burton, capping a 12 play, 66 yard drive to give UGA a 24-17 lead.

3:06: Mac Jones completes a 17 yard pass to DeVonta Smith for a TD to cap a six play, 75 yard drive. Alabama 17 UGA 17

5:42 Jack Podlesny kicks a 50 yard field goal UGA 17 Alabama 10 

9:27 UGA defense bends but doesn't break and forces a 33 yard field goal by Alabama kicker Will Reichard. UGA 14 Alabama 10

14:49 Stetson Bennett delivers an 82 yard pass to James Cook for a TD as the Dawgs take a 14-7 lead. First receiving TD in James Cook's career.

END OF 1st QUARTER: UGA 7 Alabama 7

1:53: Zamir White runs 10 yards up the gut to put the Dawgs on the board, 7-7. This comes after a 57 yard drive capped by the touchdown run. UGA 7 Alabama 7

13:17 (1st quarter) Alabama quarterback Mac Jones tosses a 40 year TD pass to John Metchie III as the Crimson Tide take a 7-0 lead. Alabama 7 UGA 0

14:08 (1st quarter) Alabama gets the turnover right back as Stetson Bennett is intercepted by Justin Eboigbe. Tide at the Dawgs 42.

14:46 (1st quarter) UGA gets a quick turnover as Richard LeCoubte picks off a pass from Mac Jones. Dawgs start at the Tide 41.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.