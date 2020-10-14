TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (CBS46) -- Alabama's head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's showdown against the UGA Bulldogs.
Saban issued the following statement:
"I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know how offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home."
Byrne also released a statement saying:
"Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive. Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We've been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you."
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
