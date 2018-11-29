South Fulton, GA (CBS46/AP) -- The suspect accused in a shooting at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving Day has been arrested in South Fulton.
Erron Brown was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on Highwind Way.
This comes after an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Alabama, charging him with attempted murder.
Police say a fight between two teens at the mall resulted in an exchange of gunfire. An 18-year-old man and 12-year-old girl were injured.
Emantic Bradford, 21, fled the scene after the shooting, but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.
A police officer then fatally shot him, believing he was the gunman. That led to several protests at the shopping mall.
It's unclear when Brown is expected in court.
