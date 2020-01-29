ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -- An Elberta man was arrested in Baldwin County and stands accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife and wrapping her in plastic.
According to the Elberta Police Department, at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 12000 block of Breman Road to investigate a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Ranee Kay, who had been badly beaten to the point of needing medical treatment.
Officers learned through their investigation that 48-year-old Justin Kay went to a residence on West Fern Avenue in Foley the previous night to confront the victim over their breakup, police said.
The victim is currently married to Justin Kay but had obtained a protection from abuse order and was staying with her mother for safety as she filed for divorce, police said.
Justin Kay entered the residence on Fern Avenue and forced his wife to leave with him against her will by threatening to harm her sleeping mother if she alerted anyone, police said.
After wrapping her in plastic wrap, police said, he drove her back to their residence in Elberta while beating her in the car along the way. Once they arrived at the residence, police said, he continued to hold her against her will by force and threats while he smoked methamphetamine.
After several hours, Justin Kay passed out from the drugs, and the victim was able to escape and get assistance in calling the police, police said.
After the initial investigation, Elberta officers notified the Foley Police Department. Foley officers also responded to the scene because the crime originating in Foley.
With the collaborative efforts from Elberta Police, Foley Police and the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office, Justin Kay was arrested at the residence and charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence (burglary 2nd), and violation of a court order, police said.
Police said that later during an interview, Justin Kay admitted that his initial plan was to kidnap his wife and kill her and then kill himself.
