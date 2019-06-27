ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Alabama are looking for a man suspected in a fatal shooting and they believe he may be in metro Atlanta.
Mobile Police say Demetrius James Anderson, 34, who also goes by the name "Dirk," has an active murder warrant for his arrest in the fatal shooting of 42 year-old Tito Smith at a sports bar on April 5.
The department has reason to believe that Anderson may have fled to metro Atlanta.
Anderson stands about 5'10" tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has a scar between his eyes and several tattoos on his face and neck.
He's believed to be armed and dangerous.
If you've seen Anderson, you're asked to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
