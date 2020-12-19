The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide faced off against the seventh-ranked Florida Gators in the SEC Championship Game Saturday, a night football fans have been long anticipating.
Though Florida stumbled in their game last week against the LSU Tigers, the Gators' high-powered offense seemed poised to make it a tough evening for Alabama's defense.
On one of the biggest stages in sports, Florida wasn't the only hot offense to hit the field, as Alabama came out strong and aggressive in the first half.
Florida's offense stalled out late in the first quarter, but fought hard at the end of the second quarter to run in another touchdown, keeping the game still within reach. The problem was that they left just over a minute on the clock, a minute Alabama took full advantage of, scoring another touchdown with 6 seconds left on the clock.
The Tide went into the half leading 35-17, but that lead would be short-lived. Into the fourth quarter, the Gators had closed the gap, lessening Alabama's lead to just four points.
Alabama answered back firmly with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, scoring another touchdown then recovering a sack-fumble on the next defensive series. The Tide took advantage of the field position after the fumble recovery, kicking a field goal to bring their lead to 45-31.
Florida kept fighting back keeping the Alabama defense on their toes. The Crimson Tide kept their foot on the gas, ensuring Florida could not recover an onside kick attempt with just over two minutes left in the game.
Florida's defense held strong, managing to get the ball back into the hands of the offense with less than 30 seconds left on the clock. The possibility of a miracle comeback fell short, though, after Alabama sacked the Florida quarterback.
Alabama beat the Gators 52-46, securing their number one ranking heading into the College Football Playoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.