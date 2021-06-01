FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—An alarm was activated at the warehouse used to store more than 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County in the 2020 presidential election. According to a Fulton County spokesperson, the alarm was activated on Saturday.
In May, a judge ruled that absentee ballots could be unsealed for parties to examine them for fraud.
The review of Fulton’s absentee ballots is set to begin once a judge reviews the terms of the audit. A meeting to discuss the absentee ballot review process was abruptly canceled last week after new motions were filed in the case.
According to a statement from a Fulton County spokesperson: “We can confirm that the security alarm was activated at the warehouse on Saturday. The matter is currently under review by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. We are confident that the ballots at the warehouse have been secure at all times.”
Separately, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office released a statement concerning the alarm activation. “We can confirm that the security alarm was activated at the warehouse on Saturday. The matter is currently under review by FCSO.”
Vernon Jones, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Georgia, requested Governor Brian Kemp to order the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the alarm activation.
Vernon Jones’ campaign released a statement saying: "This report, if true, is deeply concerning and needs to be independently investigated at once. I am calling on Governor Kemp to immediately order an investigation into this matter by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. These ballots must be protected at all times. If the building they are housed in was left unsecured, we need to know how and why it happened! The integrity of our elections is non-negotiable. This situation further underscores the necessity of a forensic audit in our state."
Election experts noted the results of the audit will not change the results of the election.
