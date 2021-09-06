LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County school officials are investigating a video which shows a Mountain View High School student using a racial slur. Parents are looking for immediate action against the teens involved.
In the video on TIK TOK and Instagram viewed thousands of times, a female student can be heard saying the slurs and referencing cotton, in the post the district called an "ugly situation."
"N***** these days y'all, they need to go back and pick cotton." The teen looked at her friend who was out of the camera frame then chuckled,
"Do not post that, they would literally chop my f******."
CBS46 chose to blur the face of the student because she is underage and faces no charges.
It remains unclear how the video made it online, but Kamisha Hayes' daughter, a fellow Mountain View student, saw it Wednesday then showed it to her mom.
"I asked her 'how are you feeling' and she said 'validated.' Hayes continued, "she said 'I feel validated mom because I've been telling you for years that there's an issue here."
The same day, the family saw that Principal Keith Chaney posted an alert to the school's website. It read in part, "Please know that we are aware of these videos, are investigating, and will take the sternest action authorized by law against anyone who engages in disrupting our school." Adding, "racism has no place in our school."
The alert also explained the district learned other students began to threaten the teens in question, in retaliation. Chaney wrote they are investigating that as well.
Parent Kamisha Hayes argues it's not about the racial slur but instead an environment where someone feels allowed to even say it.
Hayes claims it's a school environment that has her children feeling anxious about their race. She wants more diversity and inclusion education across Gwinnett County campuses.
"Make sure that they feel they are not tolerated but celebrated no matter the color of their skin," said Hayes. "I would definitely like to see the students held accountable for their actions but more than that, I'd like some meaningful change in the school."
Since last week, students say the teen involved were unenrolled.
"You can't un-enroll from a school to avoid consequences."
CBS46 reached out to the district to confirm whether the kids withdrew or faced disciplinary action yet.
We are still waiting on an official statement from the district due to the Labor Day holiday.
