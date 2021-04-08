DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The Albany Police Department needs your help locating 37-year-old Eric King.
King is the owner of E&L Sports Bar located on Clark Avenue.
The warrants stem from an April 6th incident where King allegedly pushed a person and pointing a gun, and threatening his employees.
Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime warrants have been obtained against Mr. King.
If anyone has seen King, they can call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department.
