Albany coronavirus outbreak linked to funeral services

ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As of Friday afternoon, Phoebe Health in Albany reported at least 843 positive coronavirus cases. Officials have confirmed to CBS46 that they believe the outbreak has been traced back to several funeral services.
“Our massive outbreak happened as a result of the spreading of the virus through a common funeral home that had multiple large funerals that were highly attended,” said Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray.
One of those funerals was for Andrew J. Mitchell.
On February 29th, a service for Mitchell was held at the M.L.King funeral home in Albany. Someone who attended the service told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that there were at least 100 people there.
The man who performed Mitchell’s eulogy was suspected of having coronavirus and CBS46 has confirmed that he later died from it.
“It’s unfortunate that there were symptomatic individuals who were there and given the nature of funerals in the south, people hug, people love…a lot more was spread than condolences for sure,” Gray said.
Officials have also linked the outbreak to another funeral at the Gethsemane Worship Center International.
Gray said it’s nobody’s fault, but all of this shows just how quickly the virus spreads.
“It almost seems surreal that here we are with essentially a plague and a pandemic affecting us in southwest Georgia so heavily.”
On its Facebook page, the M.L.King Funeral Home wrote in part, “In response to the breaking news report linking us to cases of the coronavirus, please know that the funeral home has always complied with city and state safety regulations.”
The post goes on to read, "Although we have been identified as a common factor in the tracking of the covid-19 in Albany, know that we are operating within all regulatory safety or health guidelines."
“Learn from areas that have been hit very hard like Albany,” Gray said. “Take your own personal responsibility and stay at home. Don’t go out unless you literally can justify your life or the life of your loved ones.”
Right now, Phoebe Health is reporting at least 36 death. More than 12-hundred people are awaiting their coronavirus test results.
