ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Albany Police issued an arrest warrant for a stepfather who allegedly committed a heinous crime against his 3-year-old stepdaughter.
The stepfather was identified as 20-year old Gregory Parker and he was taken into custody on Friday.
Police responded to a call early Monday morning on May 13. Upon arrival, Parker told officials the child was unresponsive. She was immediately transported to the hospital.
According to the police report, the child was sexually assaulted and severely beaten. She had injuries on her ribs, hands and suffered from an unknown head trauma. Medical examiners also discovered old wounds on the child.
Parker was charged with Aggravated Child Molestation, Rape, Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Battery, Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree.
Her mother Crystal Brooks, 19, was also charged due to not only knowing her daughter was being harshly treated by Parker but Brooks was also present during the incident. Brooks was taken into custody and she was charged with Aggravated Battery, Battery, Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree and Giving a False Statement initially.
This case remains active and under investigation.
