Atlanta (CBS46)-- Georgians could have alcohol delivered to their home.
The state House has approved a bill that would allow liquor stores to make home deliveries of beer, wine, and liquor.
Customers would be required to set up an account with the store to pre-pay on their orders. They would also have to show their ID at the time of delivery.
The bill is sponsored by Snellville Republican Brett Harrell, and awaits the Governor's signature.
