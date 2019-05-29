An Aldi store sign seen at the supermarket, One of the Top

-, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/05/19: An Aldi store sign seen at the supermarket, One of the Top Ten Supermarket chains/brands in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

 SOPA Images

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) ALDI is recalling all five-pound bags of Baker's Corner all-purpose flour that could be contaminated with E. coli.

The E. coli strain has been linked to 17 illnesses in eight states.

The recall includes products distributed in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

Anyone who has purchased the affected product can return it to the original point of sale for a full refund.

