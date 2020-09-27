NORCROSS (CBS46)—An alert police officer on his way home from his shift saved guest at a hotel from a fire.
According to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the officer saw black smoke coming from the Knights Inn Hotel, located at the 5200 block of Brook Hollow Parkway.
The incident happened on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
The off-duty officer then notified police dispatch and began evacuating the building.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a hotel room.
“The fire caused heavy damage to the room of origin and minor damage to an adjoining guest room. There was extensive smoke throughout the entire structure”, according to a fire spokesperson.
There were no injuries and approximately 40 people were temporarily displaced from the hotel.
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause.
