SEATTLE, Wash. (CBS46) – Amazon customers now have a new way to help students in need. Amazon has teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal to donate backpacks full of school supplies via Alexa.
Here’s how it works:
Simply say, “Alexa, donate to Happy School Year.” Once you confirm the backpack purchase, Amazon will fill it with school supplies at no additional cost to the customer. Then, Amazon ships the backpack directly to Communities in Schools, the nation’s largest provider of in-school resources and support to students in need.
Customers who donate backpacks will receive a thank you message from Shaq who is a member of the Communities in Schools National Board.
Here are more ways to donate to students in need:
- You can make a monetary donation to the charity of your choice by saying, “Alexa, I want to make a donation” to get started.
- You can shop Charity Lists and easily donate items of need to charities. These lists provide a convenient way for you to donate needed items directly to the charity of your choice, with the reassurance that the list is managed by the charity. Shop thousands of Charity Lists at smile.amazon.com/charitylists.
- Zappos for Good Collection, Shaq edition: Limited edition hoodie by Psycho Bunny in support of the Communities in Schools program available at Zappos.com.
