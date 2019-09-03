I'M MEGHAN PACKER.
TEAMS FROM CHILDRENS HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA HAVE EVACUATED TEN BABIES FROM NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNITS ALONG GEORGIA'S COAST.
THE BABIES ARE PART OF A MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER, AHEAD OF HURRICANE DORIAN.
A MOTHER AND HER BOYFRIEND ACCUSED IN THE DEATH OF HER 10-MONTH-OLD BABY BOY IN NORCROSS. JAHLIN COREY IS CHARGED WITH FELONY MURDER.
THE BABY'S MOTHER, DENISSA VEGA-RIVERA, CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN.
WALMART SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE THE SALE OF HANDGUN AMMUNITION AND ALSO PUBLICLY REQUEST THAT CUSTOMERS REFRAIN FROM OPENLY CARRYING FIREARMS IN STORES, EVEN WHERE STATE LAWS ALLOW IT.
THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES JUST DAYS AFTER A MASS SHOOTING CLAIMED SEVEN LIVES IN ODESSA, TEXAS AND FOLLOWS TWO OTHER BACK-TO-BACK MASS SHOOTINGS LAST MONTH, ONE OF THEM AT A WALMART STORE IN TEXAS. WITH THE CBS 46 NEWS FLASH. I'M MEGHAN PACKER.
