ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Convicted felon Richard Merritt, a Marietta disbarred attorney who is accused of brutally killing his mother, has been captured after almost eight months on the run.
Richard Merritt was spotted and arrested, while shopping at a thrift store in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photographs of his apprehension show he had grown his hair and beard long.
U.S. Marshal Frank Lempka who arrested him tells CBS46, "He was going by a different name, he had a fake driver’s license from Louisiana with a completely different name grew his hair longer all the pictures we had he was bald or short.”
Richard Merritt, who was sentenced in January to 30 years, with 15 to serve, on 34 counts of theft and elder abuse, is also facing murder charges in DeKalb County.
Merritt’s mother was found stabbed and beaten to death on Feb. 2, the day after Merritt was to have turned himself in to begin serving his Cobb prison sentences
Authorities are seeking Merritt’s extradition back to Georgia.
