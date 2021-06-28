ATLANTA (CBS46) — It was a somber Sunday at the Georgia Aquarium, as the facility's longest-tenured whale shark, Alice, passed away.
The aquarium tells CBS46 that through routine monitoring and preventative healthcare, the team noticed changes in Alice's behavior and bloodwork. On Sunday, her condition worsened, and despite several life-saving measures, she did not improve.
The aquarium said the only humane option remaining was to euthanize her.
Alice came to the Georgia Aquarium is 2006 as a rescue from Taiwan. She was the aquarium's longest-tenured resident and "contributed valuable information about our understanding of whale sharks," the aquarium said in a release.
A necropsy will be performed so they can understand more about what lead to Alice's sickness so the experts at the aquarium can better aid whale sharks in their care and in the ocean.
