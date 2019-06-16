ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s all about dads on Sunday, and local businesses are giving them the VIP treatment.
Park Tavern held its first ever Father’s Day brunch where families were treating dads to a relaxing day in the park.
Hundreds of families enjoyed quality time with their loved ones for Father’s Day.
The dads at Park Tavern told CBS46’s Melissa Stern that the memories and experiences with their family is better than any gift they could ever receive.
“It was a surprise, so my wife and the family coordinated to get all the dads here that are part of our family,” said one dad, Tolton Pace.
Hundreds of people are celebrating their dads on their special day, those who are still with them, and in spirit.
“It means so much to me, primarily because I lost my father at a young age, when I was 11 years old,” added Pace.
“It means so much to me, we are super close, all of us, and my mom actually just lost her dad this week, so we’re actually celebrating him, too,” said Jena Sheltz.
Sheltz won the drawing at Park Tavern, landing her family four free tickets.
“We had to email or message them on Facebook a picture of my dad, and it was from my wedding and our first dance, and I just told them how great of a dad he is,” Sheltz added.
This is the first year Park Tavern is holding a Father’s Day brunch, and they hosted over 500 people.
“We just decided this year, we really wanted to do something for the dads,” said Chris Gwin, the General Manager at Park Tavern.
These families say you really can’t beat having brunch with the ones you love.
“Sitting around, making memories that will last a lifetime, whereas gifts maybe last a day or two, or you break them, memories last forever,” Sheltz said.
