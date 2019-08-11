ATLANTA (CBS 46) -- When Atlanta Public School students go back to school Monday, one thing they won't have to worry about it lunch money.
New this year, all Atlanta Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch for all students.
The district qualifies for a USDA program that covers the cost, because at least 40% of the students are eligible for free meals. Right now, 49% qualify.
A sample free lunch menu is: turkey burger, barbequed chicken baked potatoes, crinkle cut fries, veggie baked beans, corn on the cob, coleslaw, salad, fruit bowl, lettuce, tomato, and milk.
