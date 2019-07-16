ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The all-clear has been given after police evacuated a business in Alpharetta on reports of a possibly armed person in the area.
Alpharetta Police tweeted that the incident took place at Fiserv on the 2000 block of Westside Parkway.
The department says there was initially a report of an armed person and employees were quickly evacuated.
Incident at FISERVin Alpharetta. We received a report of a person armed.Officers checking now, employees are evacuating. Nothing confirmed. PIO Enroute.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 16, 2019
Minutes later, the department tweeted that no shots had been fired, no injuries were sustained and the were no reports of an active shooter.
We are setting up command at Fiserv in reference to a possible person armed. No shots have been fired, no injuries, this is not an active shooter. Still attempting to locate an armed person. Will continue update as more information is obtained.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 16, 2019
The department then tweeted that there were no confirmed reports that the person in question was armed.
Unknown at this time. We are checking the building. No confirmation that anyone is armed— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 16, 2019
Officers went floor-by-floor in an attempt to find the suspect but were unable to locate them. Around 11 a.m., the department tweeted that the all-clear was given, all floors were checked and no injuries were sustained.
Fiserv call: All Clear. All floors and areas checked. No gunman found, No injuries.We’re planning to reopen the building shortly.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 16, 2019
The department also tweeted that they're unsure how the alarm was activated and there's no reason to believe a dangerous armed person is on the loose.
Fiserv call follow up: We’re still investigating how the alarm was activated. We have no reason to believe there is a dangerous armed person on the loose in our community.— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 16, 2019
Fiserv provides financial services and technology solutions.
We are at @Fiserv in @alpharettagov ... well have details on the reported gunman and evacuation @cbs46 @ noon pic.twitter.com/JvrwhVNeXx— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) July 16, 2019
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
