ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) The all-clear has been given after police evacuated a business in Alpharetta on reports of a possibly armed person in the area.

Alpharetta Police tweeted that the incident took place at Fiserv on the 2000 block of Westside Parkway. 

The department says there was initially a report of an armed person and employees were quickly evacuated.

Minutes later, the department tweeted that no shots had been fired, no injuries were sustained and the were no reports of an active shooter.

The department then tweeted that there were no confirmed reports that the person in question was armed.

Officers went floor-by-floor in an attempt to find the suspect but were unable to locate them. Around 11 a.m., the department tweeted that the all-clear was given, all floors were checked and no injuries were sustained. 

The department also tweeted that they're unsure how the alarm was activated and there's no reason to believe a dangerous armed person is on the loose.

Fiserv provides financial services and technology solutions.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.