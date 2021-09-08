UPDATE: The all clear was given around 5:11 p.m. on the investigation of multiple bomb threats.
____________________________________________________________
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating multiple bomb threats in the Loganville area Wednesday afternoon.
According to Police Chief Mike McHugh, they are investigating one threat at a Ford Dealership and another at the Victory Baptist School
Very limited details are available at this time, stay CBS46 News for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.