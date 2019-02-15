Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police investigating a suspicious package at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta have given the all-clear.
The suspicious package was reported in one of the baggage claim areas of the facility.
The Atlanta Police Department tells CBS46 News that there was "minimal" disturbance to operations at the airport.
