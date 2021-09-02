UPDATE: As of 6:03 p.m., the school reported the incident to be all clear and that students may now resume normal campus activities. School officials also added that no credible threat existed on the campus.
KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: ALL CLEAR - Resume normal campus activities. No credible threat to campus.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) September 2, 2021
UPDATE: The Cobb County Police Department are investigating a shooting at the Town Crossing Apartments near the Kennesaw State University campus.
According to investigators, the shooting appears to be drug-related.
KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kennesaw State University school officials are advising students to remain inside following possible armed suspects on campus Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say to avoid the area of George Busbee Parkway between Frey Road and Chastain Road.
This appears to be a drug-related shooting.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: SECURE IN PLACE - Stay inside, lock doors and windows. Potentially armed suspects on the Kennesaw Campus— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) September 2, 2021
