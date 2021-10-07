DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The "all clear" signal was given after a suspicious package was found in Decatur in Dekalb County.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the package was found by someone passing by outside on the corner near Commerce Drive and West Trinity Place early this morning.
Deputies shut down entrances and exits to the courthouse out of an abundance of caution.
Authorities began investigating and eventually gave the "all clear."
