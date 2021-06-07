COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A certain kind of technology is expanding in Georgia pharmacies to help fight the opioid crisis.
CVS Health announced all of 355 of its pharmacies in Georgia now have time delay safes in place.
The goal is to prevent robberies from people wanting to get their hands on addictive opioids because it electronically delays the time it takes for employees to open the safe. It can't be overridden. Robbers who want to get in and get out quickly would not be able to reach the main supply of the medication.
"We’ve seen where we’ve put this technology in place robberies dropping by over 70 percent because we advertise the safes are locked, they cannot be opened by our employees and it deters the criminals from coming into these locations," said Tom Moriarty with CVS Health.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr joined Moriarty for the announcement at a Cobb County CVS Monday morning.
"It doesn’t matter where I go in the state of Georgia, it’s an issue. It's an issue that knows no demographic, geographic or economic boundaries," Carr told CBS46.
"There's about 180,000 Georgians that suffer from opioid misuse disorder. That's larger than the city of Macon," he said.
Along with signs posted throughout CVS stores indicating they use time delay safe technology, many locations also offer drug disposal boxes where you can discard old or unwanted medication before it ends up in the wrongs hands.
Moriarty said, "The opioid epidemic didn’t start overnight, it wont be solved overnight. It takes a real community effort across the board, a great public-private partnership to help address this and really drive solutions to the local level and CVS Health is committed to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.