ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- All Elite Wrestling makes its way to Atlanta this month, and two of its stars stopped by CBS46 to talk with Sports Director Fred Kalil about the upcoming event.
Cody Rhodes, son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes, is a pro wrestler and an Executive Vice President with AEW, as well as a two-time Georgia state high school wrestling champion at Lassiter High School.
His wife Brandi Rhodes is AEW's Chief Branding Officer and also wrestles in the league.
AEW comes to State Farm Arena on February 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.