ATLANTA (CBS46) — With just two dollars, you could enter 2022 as a multimillionaire.
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot now sits at $441 million, following 36 drawings without a winner.
"Oh, I'd buy my dream house, take care of family, I'd buy my family houses, whatever cars they want," said one man to us Wednesday at an Atlanta gas station.
Another man said he would mostly invest it. "Buy crypto, buy land and help the little people out."
Convenience stores across metro Atlanta and the entire country were busy this week with people hoping to bring in the New Year with an impressive sum of cash.
"Buy me a house," one woman told us when asked what she would do with that much money. "Make sure my parents are good."
The winner could walk away with a cash value of about $317 million, according to the game operator.
It's been nearly three months since anyone won.
Sam Quinland, assistant manager of TA Petro Store on Donald Lee Howell Parkway, says it's been busy this week with people hoping to purchase their lucky ticket. "A lot, a lot. There's been an increase since the price went up."
The drawing is set for 10:59 EST Wednesday.
