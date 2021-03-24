Six thousand people daily are now able to get shots at Georgia's largest vaccination site and it's why the state was able to expand eligibility for everyone 16 and older. But some fear the eligibility expansion could be coming too soon.
Thousands showed up to the Mercedes Benz stadium on Wednesday where hurdles were mostly non-existent, those waiting told CBS46.
"I have to compliment how well they did for how many people are going in every second," Andrew Wang said.
Laurie Daniels added, "It's an amazing feat because of the scale."
"Oh, it went great," Adrienne Tennyson proudly explained.
But they all agree the journey to secure vaccine slots was not nearly as efficient as the lines at the stadium today.
"It's been rough." Both Robert Ringstead and his son are in the vulnerable population because of conditions like Asthma.
Now with the expanded eligibility, they're concerned it may get harder for people like them to find doses.
"I'd definitely like to get vaccinated before a very healthy 18-year-old can."
The family says their son was asked to prove his eligibility at a pharmacy this week after driving nearly an hour away.
When he could not produce additional documentation, he left. Ringstead said that on top of searching for an appointment has been "more frustrating than it needs to be."
CBS46 learned one of the best steps for scheduling include pre-registration on the Georgia Department of Public Health website.
There you will fill out a questionnaire. Once completed, your information is essentially streamlined and locked in with the state.
CBS46 then called hotline number 888-457-0186 where the wait-time was roughly six minutes. A call center representative explained they're usually busier during the mornings.
The call center then pulls up the closest, earliest available vaccine slot across state-run sites and because of the pre-registration, the scheduling only takes a few more minutes.
Meanwhile, the state acknowledges officials are still dealing with appointment problems for thousands. Adding, they're dedicating more staff to soon resolve it.
Additionally, Governor Kemp explained Georgia will see a higher allotment of Pfizer as well as Johnson & Johnson doses beginning next week.
Beyond vaccination sites run by the Department of Public Health, there are more opportunities for shots across metro-Atlanta which include:
Emory Hospital: https://www.emoryhealthcare.org/covid/covid-vaccine-appointments.html
Northside Hospital locations: https://www.northside.com/covid-19/vaccine-faqs
Carver Family YMCA Vaccine Clinic: 855-287-6789
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church on March 30th and April 1st: 404-612-6428
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.