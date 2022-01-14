UPDATE (CBS46) -- All southbound lanes of interstate 75 and interstate 85 have reopened at this time.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A major crash has blocked all southbound lanes of interstate 75 and interstate 85 in Atlanta Friday afternoon.
The wreck occurred near Langford Parkway. Authorities are advising commuters to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Chopper46 is headed to the scene for the latest.
