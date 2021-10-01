HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A multi-vehicle accident caused major delays for commuters on GA-365 in Hall County Friday afternoon.
Around 4:05 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff's Office reported that all northbound lanes of GA-365 were blocked just north of Ramsey Road due to a five-vehicle accident.
Drivers in the area were advised to take alternate routes if their plans involved northbound travel on I-985/Ga. 365.
After nearly an hour, crews were able to clear the scene and reopen all lanes of the interstate.
"Thank you for the patience on a hectic afternoon commute," the sheriff's office said.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this story.
