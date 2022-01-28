DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All northbound lanes of I-285 were blocked in DeKalb County due to an overturned tractor trailer Friday afternoon.
The accident blocked all lanes between Covington Highway and Indian Creek.
The crash resulted in fuel spillage from the tractor trailer. Authorities tell CBS46 News that the driver was not seriously injured.
Authorities are advising commuters to avoid the area and expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.
