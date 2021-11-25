ATLANTA (CBS46) -- All lanes are back open after a bad car crash on Interstate 75/85 northbound near University Avenue.
Police told CBS46 that initially there was a 5-car vehicle crash with injuries. The crash was reported at 11:29 a.m.
Due to traffic congestion, two more crashes happened after traffic slowed or came to a stop.
"We encourage people to plan their trips giving them ample amount of time to reach their destination and to 'pack their patience'. Remember not to follow too closely and that at times during the holiday week / weekend there will be heavy amounts of traffic on our roadways and to be courteous to other drivers." a spokesperson from GSP said.
