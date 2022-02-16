ATLANTA (CBS46) — All lanes along I-285 East in Clayton County were promptly shut down after a two vehicles collided and a fire broke out. One person was taken to the hospital and the other, a woman, died at the scene.
It happened at around 6:30 a.m. near Old Dixie Road. First responders were called to the scene to help put out the fire. Upon arrival, police learned that two SUVs had crashed into each other.
A death investigation is underway.
CBS46 is on the scene and will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
