COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash forced the closure of NB I-75 at Barrett Parkway in Cobb County but the roadway has since reopened.
Traffic was diverted onto I-575 after the crash, which closed I-75 for about two hours before it reopened around 9 a.m.
CBS46's Rodney Harris confirmed with GDOT that the accident was fatal but no other details were given.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
