After a year out of service due to the pandemic, MARTA bus routes are up and running again.
CBS46's Tori Cooper spoke to rider who were relieved to see routes returning after months of struggling to get to where they needed to go.
“People can actually get back to work, people can actually breath again,” MARTA Bus Rider Geneiva Dyes said.
Dyes lives in Clayton County and like many residents, she said her life depends on public transportation.
“It was an inconvenience as well because a lot of people depend on Marta and when they shut down all the routes in Clayton County…out county has a lot of people who use MARTA.”
Thousands just like her said when MARTA suspended about 70 bus routes due to COVID-19 it didn’t just slow down their routine, It slowed down their route to earning an living.
“Many people had to cut their hours, were forced to sit at home lose money, ask neighbors.”
Dyes knows that struggle all too well, she runs a daycare and when routes were suspended, she could no longer work the way she used to.
Some said they were forced to turn to taxis, Ubers and Lyfts and the wait times were fierce.
“It was a very big inconvenience, I had to walk 30 minutes to my next bus stop,” another MARTA Bus rider said.
There will still be capacity limits on MARTA buses and passenger still cannot stand.
However, now service routes have been restored riders are ready for their next stop.
“I’m very happy yes and I’m very appreciative.”
Buses are still requiring riders to mask up but officials said they will continue to monitor cases to ensure everyone is safe when they ride with MARTA.
