All masked up: students return to DeKalb County Schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Dozens of tiny shoes, and big colorful backpacks, piled into the Early Learning Center at Terry Mill on the first day of school in DeKalb County Monday morning.
“I’m excited,” said DeKalb County parent Shanee Quarterman.
As for the amazing kiddos wearing those items, well, their smiling faces were covered with masks. The same is true for their parents and teachers.
“I’m really comfortable with the mask, it makes me more comfortable for myself and for him, especially since he can’t get the vaccine,” said Dekalb County parent Tanielle Milline.
The district decided to make masks mandatory for everyone regardless of vaccination status on school buses, and indoors on campuses, excluding the cafeteria when students are eating.
“However we will build in mask breaks outside for children where they can be socially distanced and safe,” said Dekalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.
Superintendent Watson-Harris told CBS46 she decided on the mask mandate after speaking to the district’s medical advisory committee.
“They are physicians and scientists throughout our community that have volunteered to serve as an advisory capacity, and that’s just it, they advise,” Superintendent Watson-Harris explained.
She added the district made a huge push to get students and teachers back into the classroom this year. That’s, in large part, because early data suggest, on average, students are two months behind on their learning following 2020’s virtual school year. The superintendent said the first 10 days of school will be used as evaluation days.
“That way our teachers are having an opportunity to really check in and assess where students are so we know exactly how to create a support plan that will be unique and customized for each student,” she said.
The district is still offering virtual learning for students whose parents are uncomfortable with the mask mandate.
