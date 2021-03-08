Atlanta went wild this All-Star weekend. People from far and wide coming just to party.
Long lines, little to no masks in sight and no social distancing.
Chief Medical Officer at WEB MD Dr. Whyte says these mask-less partygoers are ruining the party for us all.
“We’re going to see the number of cases start to go up and possibly even hospitalizations… and that’s bad news,” Dr. Whyte emphasizing “It’s still a deadly virus it’s still very contagious."
Whyte says it’s time to be proactive and take your safety seriously:
• Consider double masking
• Seeing if you qualify for a vaccine and getting it
• Physically distance and avoid crowds
“I mean I had COVID-19 already so it wasn’t that bad for me so it doesn’t scare me that much,” a local said.
Although some are indifferent about the crowds Dr. Whyte says everyone should be concerned.
“I always remind people it’s a respiratory virus, you catch it from other people so minimize your interaction with other people over the next few weeks because that’s going to be what we called that incubation period,” Dr. Whyte explains.
Smith-Riley says all-star weekend may be good for the economy but bad because we can’t pretend COVID-19 doesn’t exist
“My step-father … cousin, three people died in my family of COVID so therefore I take it very serious…it’s sad to say it might have to hit your family before you recognize or pay attention,” Smith-Riley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.