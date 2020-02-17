DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple K-9 teams will burn the midnight oil in search of missing hiker Eddie Noonkester.
Noonkester was first reported missing Monday afternoon. Dawson County and state authorities say Noonkester began a hike through the Appalachian Trail on Friday. He hasn't been seen since.
Authorities think it is possible that he became disoriented and may be suffering from a medical emergency in Dawson County. Another possibility being considered is that he wandered off the path and is now in the surrounding National Forest or Park property.
In the event someone comes across Noonkester, authorities ask that you call 911.
